UN Goodwill Ambassador Malala congratulates Shehzad Roy

LAHORE: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on congratulated famous Pakistani signer Shehzad Roy for being designated as the UNODC [United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime] National Goodwill Ambassador. “Congratulations @ShehzadRoy! Thank you for being a change-maker, giving hope and future to many vulnerable youth and children”, Malala said in a tweet. She expressed her view in reply to a tweet posted by Roy, in which he said, “It’s an honour to be designated as the UNODC National Goodwill Ambassador.”
