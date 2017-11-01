Amendment to be passed to enable ECP to hold polls on time

ISLAMABAD: To hold the next general elections on the dot, a constitutional amendment would be unanimously approved on Thursday to enable the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make the essential arrangements for the parliamentary polls.

The amendment will give the ECP the required time for delimitation of constituencies and allocation of seats. It will allow one-time reliance on the provisional results of the national population census for these purposes.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq hosted elaborate deliberations of the parliamentary leaders and reached a consensus on the constitutional amendment. The ECP has repeatedly warned that if the parliament did not swiftly act to do the requisite legislation, it would not be able to hold the elections on time. It kept urging the government to move and legislate.

The fears that a crisis will be created because of the absence of the necessary legislation enabling the ECP to do the homework will evaporate after the constitutional amendment will be passed.

The parliamentary leaders of all hue and colour showed accommodation and a sense of urgency in agreeing on the needed amendment. Since it will be passed by a two-thirds majority, the government and its allies as well as all the other parliamentary parties will have to ensure their presence in the National Assembly and later in the Senate for the smooth sailing of the amendment.

Their universal approach demonstrated that they want the next elections to be held on schedule otherwise some of them would have hesitated in arriving at an agreement on the constitutional amendment.

Due to this alteration, there will be changes in the number of National Assembly seats, presently allocated to three provinces. The Punjab will face a slash of some seven seats because of the drop in its population in the new census compared to other provinces.

The proportionate increase in the populace of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) will bring four additional seats for it. Similarly, the Balochistan will get two more seats while the federal capital will have one additional seat.

Article 51 says the seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each province, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and the Federal Capital on the basis of population in accordance with the last preceding census officially published. After the present constitutional amendment, the provisional results of census 2017 will be immediately officially published.

Article 222 says the Parliament may by law provide for the allocation of seats in the National Assembly, the delimitation of constituencies by the ECP, the preparation of electoral rolls, the requirements as to residence in a constituency, the determination of objections pertaining to and the commencement of electoral rolls, the conduct of elections and poll petitions, the decision of doubts and disputes arising in connection with elections, matters relating to corrupt practices and other offences in connection with elections and all other matters necessary for the due constitution of the National Assembly, Senate, provincial assemblies and local governments. But no such law shall have the effect of taking away or abridging any of the powers of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or the ECP.