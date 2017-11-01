Targeting Taliban by US to kill chances for peace: Pak officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concerns and oppositions to the US strategy to kill the Taliban leaders as part of Washington’s new strategy to root out terrorism from the region.

According to Khaama Press report published on Monday, Pakistani officials have said the government leaders in Islamabad have conveyed their concerns in this regard to the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during visit to the country, insisting such an option would kill the changes for peace.

“We insisted that it will be unrealistic to crush the Taliban leaders. How is it possible to kill them and expect them to come to the table at the same time,” a Pakistani official said. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence Gen Dawlat Waziri said the Afghan security forces would also increase operations against the Taliban militants. Gen Waziri further added that the Afghan security forces are currently conducting scores of operations, including airstrikes, special operations and night raids on militants hideouts.