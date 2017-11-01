Smoggy weather forecast

LAHORE: Smoggy weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while misty/foggy weather conditions were expected in plain areas of Punjab, particularly Lahore and Faisalabad divisions and their adjoining areas.No rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country, Met officials. Tuesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dipped to -02°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 26°C, minimum 15.3°C and humidity was 59 percent.