Anup Jalota holds concert in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Noted bhajan singer Anup Jalota broke his own vow not to ever perform in Pakistan and held a bhajan concert in Pakistan's Sindh last week, reports foreign media.

A few days after the two countries' border security forces exchanged sweets to celebrate Diwali, Jalota (64), electrified the 50,000-strong audience at Sindh's Sai Satram Ashram, held bhajan concert with some of his Urdu songs from Bhagavad Gita.

"My job as a musician is to close the cleavages, promote peace and reduce hostility," Jalota told TOI before flying off to London where he was to perform on Sunday at a concert. "True that I announced in February this year that I would not hold any commercial show in Pakistan, but Sai Satram Ashram of Sindh was approaching me for long.

This time I agreed, and decided to take the message of Gita across the border," says Jalota. He claims several Muslims attended the concert. "My message is clear. We can't afford to make this world a Kurukshetra (a place where battle between the Kurus and Pandavas took place. We must change it into a peaceful place." "My Pakistan concert is part of this mission," he says. He plans to hold similar concerts in the Gulf countries too.