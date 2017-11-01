Actor Javed Koddoo discharged from hospital

LAHORE: After recovery, noted TV and stage actor Javed Koddoo has been discharged from Lahore General Hospital. He remained admitted to hospital for two weeks.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir said that, following the directions of Punjab government, Koddoo was provided with best health facilities in the hospital. He said that Health Department looked after his family too and provided all possible help during this time.

Dr Ghulam Sabir said that the family of Javed Koddoo had thanked Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for taking personal interest in the treatment of the actor. He said, "The artiste like Javed Koddoo is our national asset and doctors would always be at service as and when required again."