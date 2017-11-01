Minister orders resumption of new train operations

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique during a meeting on development projects of Pakistan Railways in Lahore has ordered to resume new routes,including Sibi, Khost and Harnai section by mid of February next year.

The minister said he would review the progress by visiting the section himself in near future. He asked the authorities concerned to make the Sibi and Harnai state-of-the-art stations. He said the PML-N took the credit for restoration of peace in the country and peace is also playing its part in the infrastructure.

The rail track between Sibi and Harnai was laid by the British in 1884 and 133km track required reintegration. Militants had demolished five big and three small bridges between Sibi and Khost, forcing railways to halt all kinds of rail provision on the section.

According to a press release, Saad Rafique ordered to restart Kohat-Pindi rail car in first week of December which was also ordered by former PM Nawaz Sharif. He ordered to complete Raiwind station as well until the end of February next year and this station would be a gift to Tableeghi Jamaat. He added that it is an honour to help the people who are passengers in the way of Islam. He ordered to keep ethos and heritage of that region in mind to reconstruct the railway stations. He also checked report on construction of residential flats of class 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities claimed to have retrieved four kanal of prized land from the illegal occupants at Kaleki, Gujrat. On the directions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Pakistan Railways, Lahore, Muhammad Sufyan Dogar, the raiding team with the help of local police managed to retrieve the four kanal land, worth millions of rupees. The DS Lahore appreciated the efforts of the raiding party for their successful raid.