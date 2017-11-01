Wed November 01, 2017
November 1, 2017

Pillion riding

Citizens of a city which doesn’t have a proper transportation system face a lot of problems when an order which disturbs their mode of transportation is passed. This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problems citizens face whenever the government imposes a ban on pillion riding. The ban increases the problems for the citizens and they are forced to travel in autos, taxies and buses and are forced to pay high fares.

Pillion riding in a city like Karachi is a necessity. Many people share a ride to save the money. The authorities need to look into the matter. No such orders should be passed that create inconvenience for citizens.

Syed Komail Raza

