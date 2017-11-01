Unchecked irregularities

The chief minister of Punjab had some years back announced a plan to digitise all the agricultural land record by opening computer centres at every tehsil headquarters. The purpose was to save the peasants from the troubles they faced at the hands of patwaris who extorted large sums from them to maintain their records safely. The computer system is now up and running, but unfortunately the extortion system has also escalated. For example, the cultivators in Jatoi, Muzaffargarh, have to go from pillar to post when they require a copy of their land record. When they approach officials of computer record office in Jatoi, the officials there inform them that their record is not available on the computer and are asked to contact their patwari.

But the patwari in turn says that all the record has been sent to computer centres and nothing is available with him. Frightened by this hassle, they give in and offer some money to patwaris who then gladly produce the record. But that is not enough because they must have a computer copy. Again the same drama is repeated and the poor peasant is obliged to grease some more palms there too. Why does the government not devise a monitoring system to get the peasants permanently rid of their colonial legacy of paying regular bribes to government officials?

Muhammad Arshad (Muzaffargarh)