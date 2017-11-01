Don’t burn the garbage

This is to draw the attention of the governor of Sindh to Karachi’s garbage crisis. Why are the authorities not taking necessary steps to lift the garbage? The city of light is now littered with heaps of garbage and no one is doing anything about the matter. There is no proper mechanism to discard the garbage. In some areas, sweepers burn the garbage, creating more difficulties for residents. The same is the case in Soldier Bazaar. Heaps of garbage is burnt near Nishtar Park. This dangerous practice doesn’t only pollute the environment, but it also puts the life of people in danger.

The authorities need to come up with a proper plan to deal with the garbage issue. Waste bins should be installed throughout the area so that citizens can throw garbage inside the bins. This garbage should be collected on a daily basis. The authorities need to keep an eye on what is going around. Instead of lifting the garbage, some people are burning it down. It is hoped that the concerned department will take notice of the situation.

Ashfaq Sharif (Karachi)