Training options

The revival of international cricket in Pakistan has made the entire nation happy. These good days are the result of tireless hard work of our players and the PCB administration. After the 2009 Sri Lankan team attack, international cricket and Pakistan became a mismatch. The turn of events disappointed cricket lovers. Our players were deprived of playing important matches at home.

However, the PCB and the law-enforcement agencies worked from dawn to dusk to win the confidence of international players. After so many years, an international T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was finally played in Pakistan. For cricket lovers, it was like a dream coming true. It is hoped that our team will continue giving wonderful performances in the future.

Muhammad Aized (Gujranwala)