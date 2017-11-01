Asma group’s Pir Kaleem wins SCBA top slot

LAHORE: Pir Kaleem Khurshid of Asma Jahangir-led Independent Group has been elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the year 2017-18 after defeating his opponent candidate with a margin of 83 votes in the annual election held on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, Kaleem Khurshid secured 1,145 votes in a one-on-one contest against Hafiz Abdul Rehman Ansari of Hamid Khan-led Professional Group who bagged 1,062.

Interestingly, in the past both candidates had won the seat of president of Lahore High Court Bar Association from the platform of Hamid Khan-led Professional Group. However, later Khurshid parted ways with his parent group and joined the Independent Group.

The Independent Group also notched up the slot of secretary as its candidate Safdar Hussain Tarar secured 1,098 votes. His opponent Mian Muhammad Aslam obtained 638 votes only. Qamar Zaman Qureshi of the same winning group was elected as vice-president on the Punjab seat. Polling was held at 11 polling stations established in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar,Dera Ismail Khan, Abbotabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkhur and Hyderabad.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, former chief justice of LHC Khwaja Muhammad Sharif, former Punjab Governors Khwaja Tariq Rahim, Shahid Hamid and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Justice (Retd) Malik Muhammad Qayum, Ali Ahmad Kurd, Asma Jahangir and Hamid Khan were among the prominent figures who cast their votes at the Lahore registry.

Soon after the announcement of the result, the wild celebrations erupted among the supporters of the winning candidates as they started dancing hilariously on drumbeat. They distributed sweets and hugged each other in jubilation. Air reverberated with thunderous slogans in favour of the winning candidates.

Professional Group was unable to continue the winning streak as the group had won SCBA presidential slot after a gap of six years. Over 2,989 voters exercised their power to vote to elect the new leadership. From Lahore, 1,287 voters, from Sindh 479 voters, 460 from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, 286 from KP, 204 voters from Multan, 182 from Balochistan and 91 voters from Bahawalpur took part in the election.

Addressing his supporters, President-elect Pir Kaleem Khursheed said that he would fulfill the promises he made with the lawyers and would protect their rights. He said he would continue struggle for the supremacy of the law and constitution.