People who wanted to use Imran have done so: Wassan

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Home Affairs Manzoor Hussain Wassan has claimed that there is no future for political opponents, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

“MQM’s name will cease to exist and the party will be dissolved. More people will leave the party and another party will be formed in its place,” he predicted while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

In the future, MQM’s head will be in Dubai, he claimed further. Speaking of the PTI chief, he remarked “people who wanted to use Imran for their personal gains have done so. Don’t see a future for Imran either.”

Instead of Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, it will be Imran who will be imprisoned, he claimed. “Imran says that Zardari will be imprisoned. I say that Imran will be imprisoned.” He also remarked: “Time for dreams has ended, now I predict future.”

Speaking about the future of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said that it is possible that either Maryam Nawaz or her uncle Shahbaz Sharif will become the prime minister.

Reacting to PML-N head Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan, he said if Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan, it is possible that he would not be able to go back to London. “Nawaz Sharif will definitely be jailed.” Wassan claimed that important decisions will be made in November.