NAB seeks USAID’s help to improve corruption probes

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said NAB would not keep inquiries/ investigations pending in files and investigations of mega corruption cases would be conducted on merit.

“The white collared crime. money laundering and mega corruption cases are being probed on merit and in a transparent manner and all resources would be utilised to finalise cases in 10 months,” he said in a meeting with Inspector General USAID Ann Calvaresi Barr, who called him along with a delegation at NAB headquarters.

The meeting held in a very cordial atmosphere in which matters of mutual interest including assistance of NAB in Rafi Peer Theater case were discussed. The delegates thanked NAB for prompt assistance and cooperation. The chairman NAB sought USAID’s assistance in further improving the capacity of NAB’s investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines.

He said the Investigation Officers and Prosecutors of NAB are being provided training, keeping in view of modern requirements and in this regard the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), National Crime Agency (NAC) of United Kingdom (UK) and Australian Federal Police are assisting NAB. He said that NAB is taking concrete steps against corruption and added the Bureau has already established its forensic science laboratory to conduct inquiries and investigations on scientific and modern lines. Ann Calvaresi Barr lauded the performance of NAB and expressed the hope that mutual cooperation between NAB and USAID would be further strengthened.