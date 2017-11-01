MPs’ job is not to build roads but to legislate: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said parliamentarians’ job was not to build roads and sewerage systems but to legislate.

The court expressed annoyance when additional attorney general sought more time during the hearing of a case in connection with implementation of recommendations of the Law & Justice Commission about amendments to different laws.

A two-member bench led by Justice Ejaz Afzal heard the case. Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked that the job of parliamentarians was not to build roads and sewerage systems but to legislate.

He said eight years had passed but work on implementation of amendments was not done yet. What should we say in this regard, as reports were presented in the court one after another just to pass the time, he said.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mehmood told the court that the proposed amendments to laws had been sent to the ministries concerned but no reply was received yet. He appealed to the court to give more time to get progress report from the ministries.

The court expressed annoyance and directed that recommendations of the Law & Justice Commission should be implemented forthwith and the report be presented in the court. Later on, the court adjourned the hearing for one week.