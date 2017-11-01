PML-N won’t accept ‘minus-Nawaz’ formula: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday made it clear that the PML-N would not accept the minus-Nawaz formula.

"We will not accept the minus-Nawaz formula. It was our firm stance and shall remain to be so," Rana Sana said. Responding to a question about a possible change in the party leadership in Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’, the provincial minister said Nawaz would continue to be the final authority for making all decisions.

"Every member has the right to consult and express his opinion, but the final decisions will be taken by Nawaz Sharif," he said. He also denied the rumours of rifts within the PML-N, though former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday, openly admitted to the existence of issues in the party.

“If [members of the party] rise above personal interests, only then issues that exist within the party and even personal interests can be tended to,” Nisar had said in an informal conversation with media. Rana Sana dismissed Nisar's statement, saying the latter's opinions were his own and only he could explain his statement best.

"The party has shown [good] performance under Nawaz Sharif's leadership and shall continue to do so," he said, adding that the former prime minister had never resorted to tactics like lockdowns and protests.

The senior PML-N leader said the party had bowed down to the Supreme Court's July 28 decision to disqualify Nawaz from holding public office, but enjoyed the right to disagree with the verdict.

"If Nawaz questions the decision or defends himself, how can that be termed as the politics of resistance?" Rana Sana said, responding to an allegation that the PML-N has resorted to the politics of resentment. Rana Sana’s comments came a day after the top party leadership had made it clear that minus-Nawaz formula was unacceptable.