Agreement on more Sino-Pak collaboration on education

Islamabad: Federal education minister Muhammad Balighur Rehman and his Chinese counterpart Chen Basheng has agreed on the increase in collaboration between the two countries to further strengthen the existing ties in the field of education.

The two, who met on the sidelines of the 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference in Paris, also highlighted the importance of students and faculties exchanges to further consolidate the economic, social and cultural ties between the two countries, said an education ministry's statement received from Paris here.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan and Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to UNESCO Moin ul Haque and Chinese Ambassador to France Mr. Yang Shen and other members of the two delegations.

The Pakistani minister sought further Chinese cooperation for focused educational and training programme to impart specific and need based training to the Pakistani students with a view to cater to the emerging requirements for trained human resource for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Pakistan.

He appreciated opening of five Confucius centres by the Chinese government in Pakistan to cater to the growing interest amongst the youth of Pakistan to learn Chinese language. He also sought Chinese government’s support for attractive special packages for the Pakistani students who are increasingly seeking admissions in the public and private Chinese universities.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the existing level of cooperation between China and Pakistan in multilateral institutions like UNESCO for jointly contributing to the global agenda for peace and development.

Earlier, the education minister attended the opening session of the 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference. The minister, who is leading the Pakistani delegation in the ongoing 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference, will deliver the country's statement in the conference and will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Denmark, Malaysia, Norway and Turkey. He will also hold meetings with the outgoing and incoming Director Generals of UNESCO.