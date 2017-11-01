FIA files charge sheet in money laundering case against Altaf, others

KARACHI: The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts on Tuesday received an interim charge sheet of money laundering from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and referred it to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for conducting trial against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain and others.

The FIA's interim charge sheet mentions that Altaf Hussain is an absconding accused who along with other MQM leaders is involved in transferring huge funds to launder money by using the ‘Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation’ (KKF). bank accounts.

It further claimed that illegal transactions were made by several MQM leaders including deputy mayor Arshad Vohra and Babar Ghori, Khawja Sohail Mansoor, Khawaja Rehman Mansoor and Senator Ahmed Ali. It also underlined that during investigation by the Metropolitan Police London, it also recovered large amount of money from the London residence of Altaf Hussain.

The money was provided to him by the Indian government for buying arms and ammunition for sabotage and carrying out killings in Pakistan, it alleged. Two of the MQM leaders Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Tariq had made confessional statement before the London police, the charge asserted. It was further claimed that large amount of money was also transferred from Pakistan collected in the wake of kidnapping for ransom, killings, land grabbing and extortions.

The charge sheet also highlighted that the MQM never informed the Election Commission of Pakistan about its foreign funding. It said the Election Commission has now been informed about the illegal collection of funds by the MQM. The charge sheet further said the details of illegally transferred funds have been sought from different countries including the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the charge sheet the funds gathered by the KKF under the head of welfare were also transferred to London and directly benefited Altaf Hussain. The FIA has registered FIR against Altaf Hussain and others on the complaint of dissident MQM leader Sarfraz Merchant. The administrative judge referred the interim charge sheet to ATC to initiate proceedings against the accused.