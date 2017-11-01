Water paucity for Rabi season may go up to 40pc

ISLAMABAD: Under the new scenario with more decrease in water inflows in country's all rivers, Pakistan is feared to brave the water deficit of 30-40 percent during Rabi season and to this effect IRSA and Punjab irrigation and power functionaries along with other stakeholders' input would figure out the projected shortfall today (Wednesday).

The top functionaries of Punjab Irrigation and Power Department have worked out that country is going to face over 40 percent water shortage whereas Irsa has figured out the projected deficit of over 30 percent. However, the advisory committee that meets today (Wednesday) here will finalise the water paucity that the country will face in ongoing Rabi season 2017-18.

Concerned officials of Punjab Irrigation and Power Department have told The News that they have carved out the projected water deficit of over 40 percent as the water inflows in all rivers have gone down more. "And this would damage the food security manifold as Punjab is the food basket that ensures the food availability to all the inhabitants of the country. We need water for wheat sowing, but would strategise the modus operandi how to tackle water shortage once it is finalized in the Irsa's advisory committee meeting," they said.

The Met Office has predicted the below average rainfall in winter season and if the situation remains as predicted, then both the water reservoirs--- Tarbela and Mangla dam would reach dead level in the month of February 2018, one month ahead of March.

The water inflows have alarmingly declined up to 50 percent just during the period of first 20 days of the current month of October. And this trend is getting more worsened which is why the country is feared to face water paucity of up to 30-40 percent during the ongoing Rabi season on account of the huge decline in the rivers’ flows.

As per the water flows data as of October 23, 2017, the water inflows in rivers have drastically tumbled from 9 to 50 percent. The water flows in Indus river was reduced by 9 percent to 31,000 cusecs per day from 35,000 cusecs, in Chenab by 15 percent to 10,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs, in Jehlum by 35 percent from 11,500 cusecs to just 6,000 cusecs and in Kabul river, by 50 percent to just 4,000 cusecs from 8,000 cusecs per day in these days.

The data unveils that Tarbela currently has the water of 2.8 MAF against 3.9 MAF in the same period last year showing the shortage of 1.1 MAF. Likewise, in the same corresponding period, Mangla had stored water of 4.1 MAF in it which now stands at 3.4 MAF showing the deficit of 0.9 MAF.

The Rabi season starts from October 1 and ends by March 31. However, the official sources in the regulator disclosed that the water paucity is feared to surge up to somewhere in the range of 30 to over 40 percent for the ongoing Rabi season.