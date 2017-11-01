Law ministry prepares reforms in FIR system

ISLAMABAD: To curb excessive and widespread misuse of the present flawed FIR system, the law ministry has drafted a reform bill to punish those who falsely name others in police reports.

The draft law once passed and implemented will also bound the police to immediately inform in writing the arrested person of the grounds of his arrest besides allowing him to inform his family about his arrest and consult a lawyer.

The present FIR system is seriously flawed for being massively misused by people who falsely implicate innocents in criminal cases including murder, theft, etc. because of their personal rivalries.

Sources said the Law Ministry has drafted Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2017 to ensure that both the complainant and the police are punished for levelling false allegations on others.

The draft bill recommends certain amendments in CrPC 1898. These amendments include insertion of new section 54A, Act V of 1898 under which any person, as soon as may be, after his arrest and in any case immediately on his confinement in the police station shall be “(a) informed in writing of the grounds of his arrest by the police officer on duty;(b) allowed to inform his family about his arrest; and (c) allowed to consult and be defended by a legal practitioner of his choice. (2) The communication between the arrested person and his legal practitioner shall be confidential and no person shall be allowed to hear or participate in such consultation.”

The draft law also recommends amendment of section 154, Act V of 1898 to provide, “where an officer-in-charge of a police-station refuses to record information relating to the commission of a cognizable offence the complainant may make a complaint to the Magistrate concerned under section 190.”

An amendment of section 190, Act V of 1898 is also suggested to ensure, “Where the Magistrate is of the opinion that the police-officer has not recorded the information in respect of a cognizable offence he shall issue a show cause notice to the concerned police-officer to appear before him and satisfy as to why he should not be charged under section 166 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (Act XLV of 1860).”

Amendment of section 245, Act V of 1898 is also suggested to provide, “(3) Where at the time of pronouncing final judgment, the Magistrate is of the opinion that the accused has been falsely implicated by the complainant, he shall issue a show cause notice to such complainant to appear before him and satisfy as to why he should not be charged under section 182 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (Act XLV of 1860). (4) Where the complainant fails to satisfy the Magistrate, the Magistrate shall charge the complainant and record an order of conviction. Similar amendment has been recommended in section 265H, Act V of 1898.