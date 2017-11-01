Whether disqualified persons can head party is to be seen: LHC

LAHORE: LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday remarked it had to be seen whether a disqualified person could head a political party or not, adding that Article 17 required interpretation.

He issued notices to the government and the ECP on a petition against the election of disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif as the president of his own faction of Pakistan Muslim League and against sections 203 and 232 of the Election Act, 2017.

The chief justice sought replies from the government and the ECP till November 16 on the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association's outgoing secretary Aftab Ahmad Bajwa. The petitioner’s counsel, Azhar Siddique, argued that impugned action was taken only to facilitate Nawaz to lead his political party despite his disqualification in the Panama Papers case.

He pleaded that the disqualification under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not be overtaken by sub-constitutional law and a person, who could not become a parliamentarian due to operation of constitutional law, could not become the head or office-bearer of a political party.

He said it was a settled law which could not be overruled directly or indirectly. Azhar said the election of Nawaz as the PML-N president amounted to making a mockery of justice and fair play and was against all canons of law, adding that the election laws could not be articulated through a single legislation.

He said parliament did not have unlimited and unfettered powers through a ruling party to bypass the doctrine of basic structure and other constitutional interpretations by the superior court.

He said a provision in a democratic form of government could not lay down unlimited rights in view of Article 17, whereby it was clearly mentioned that every person had the right to form a political party subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by law, such right cannot be already granted taken away by repealing the Political Parties Order, 2002.

The counsel submitted that no provision could be made with an aim to favour one political party and all the opposition parties had shown their reservations regarding the deletion of the conditions of disqualification. Such legislation could be made operative through any procedure of law, he added.

He requested the court to declare that Nawaz, having been disqualified by the Supreme Court under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution, could not be elected as the party head or office bearer. He also requested to declare sections 203 and 232 of the Election Act, 2017 to be completely without jurisdiction, unconstitutional, mala fide, void ab-initio and of no legal effect. The Federation through secretary law, ECP, PML-N through its general secretary, Nawaz and secretaries of Senate and National Assembly are the respondents in the petition.