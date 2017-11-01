Court orders seizure of Hassan, Hussain’s shares in six companies

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday ordered seizure of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz’s shares in six companies on the application of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge ordered seizure of the siblings’ shares in Hudabiya Paper Mills, Hudabiya Engineering and four other companies for not appearing in the court in three corruption references. The court directed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to freeze the shares of two Sharif brothers.

On October 9, the court declared Hassan and Hussain Nawaz as absconders after the NAB investigators submitted that summons had been served on the both at their Lahore and London residences but they were intentionally avoiding the court proceedings. The court also sought details of properties in names of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz within 10 days to initiate the process under sections 87 & 88 of Criminal Procedure Code related to confiscation of property in case of absconding. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi provided details of the companies following which the court issued the orders.

Earlier, the court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hassan and Hussain Nawaz for not appearing before the court and also separated their trial from Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

In the proclamation order, Judge Muhammad Bashir noted that "the suspects allegedly committed offences under Section 9 (a) and (xii) of NAB ordinance of 1999 that is punishable under Section 10 of the NAB Ordinance and schedule thereto. The suspects have ‘absconded’ or ‘concealed’ themselves to avoid execution of warrants of arrest".

On September 8, the NAB filed three corruption references against the Sharif family and one against Ishaq Dar for amassing assets beyond known sources of income. References against the Sharif family pertain to Avenfield London properties, Azizia Steel Mills, Hill Metal Establishment, Jeddah, and Flagships Investments.

Lahore News Desk adds: NAB has reopened references against Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. According to sources, summons have been issued to them for Nov 6 in cases pertaining to amassing assets illegally and spending money beyond known sources of income, and making illegal appointments during their stay in different government offices.

Sources said the Chaudhrys were sent forms by NAB to seek details of their properties, their income and sources of income, their expenditures, and their other assets. However, they failed to return these forms. And now NAB has issued summons to them for Nov 6.