National Assembly to retain 272 seats

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on Tuesday decided that the National Assembly will retain 272 electoral general seats.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the Parliament House here. Though the number of electoral general seats will be retained at 272, there would be a change in allocation of seats on the basis of provisional results of the population census.

The Punjab will lose seven general and two reserved seats, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get five more seats, including four general and one reserved seat, Balochistan will get three more electoral seats, including two general and one reserved seat, while Islamabad will get one more general seat.

However, there would be no change in the number of seats allocated to Sindh and Fata. During the meeting, the PPP and MQM-P said if their reservations about the provisional census results were not addressed, they would approach courts for legal recourse.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) emphasised the need for an early passage of bill for delimitation of constituencies on the basis of provisional results of the population census. The commission has also asked for passage of the bill within a week's time so that fresh delimitation could be made on the basis of provisional results of the population census to hold the next general elections as per schedule.

The commission has also warned that legality of the general elections without delimitation might be questioned. The officials of Statistics Division informed the meeting that there would be no major changes between the provisional and final results of the population census.

“The constitutional amendment is necessary for legislation on the basis of provisional results,” Statistics Division officials told the meeting. Another round of meeting of parliamentary heads will be held today (Wednesday) in which the provisional results of census at the tehsil level will be discussed.

“The number of electoral seats would remain the same for the National Assembly but there would be a change in allocation for provinces, as the number of seats for Punjab will decrease, while KP and Balochistan will see an increase. Islamabad will get an additional seat while Balochistan will see an increase of three National Assembly seats, two general and one for women. Sindh and Fata will not see any changes in the number of seats,” said Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to newsmen after chairing the meeting.

Ayaz elaborated that a short National Assembly session will start on Thursday. “It has been decided in principle not to increase the number of National Assembly seats, which would remain capped at 272. We are trying to get it done by Friday from the National Assembly and will then present it [bill] in the Senate,” said Ayaz. He said the decision was taken after knowing the time constraint faced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"All agree that the seats should not be increased," he added. To a question about the reservations of the PPP and MQM-P, he said despite having reservations about the provisional results of population census, there was a consensus on legislation.

In a brief talk with the media, the PPP parliamentary leader Syed Naveed Qamar said the PPP had reservations about the provisional results of the population census. But at the same time, he said, the final results of the population census should not be put on hold for an indefinite period.

PTI's deputy parliamentary leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not make any comment on the outcome of the meeting. He restricted himself by saying that it was preliminary meeting and another round of the meeting would be held on Wednesday and it was appropriate to make any comment on that day. The assemblies will be completing their constitutional terms on June 5.