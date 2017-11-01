BD arrests pilot accused of plot to hijack plane

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday arrested a pilot from the national airline accused of plotting with Islamist militants to hijack or crash a plane in a spectacular attack, police said.

Sabbir Emam, a pilot with state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines, was detained in Dhaka with three others suspected of links to a militant group blamed for a cafe siege last year that left 22 people dead, including 18 foreigners. The Rapid Action Battalion police unit said Sabbir plotted with senior extremists from Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh to crash a plane into the homes of politicians or to take passengers hostage. "He is a dangerous person and is working at a sensitive place like Bangladesh Biman, which the country’s important individuals use," the battalion said in a statement.