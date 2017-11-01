IAEA inspectors working ‘without problem’: Amano

ABU DHABI: The head of the UN atomic agency said in Abu Dhabi on Monday IAEA inspectors are doing their work in Iran "without problem", a day after he said Tehran was implementing its nuclear commitments.

"Our inspectors in Iran are discharging their responsibilities without problem," Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Abu Dhabi. He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference on nuclear power in Tehran on the landmark nuclear deal the Islamic republic struck with world powers. " I can state that the nuclear-related commitments made by Iran under the JCPOA nuclear deal are being implemented," Amano had told a Tehran news conference.