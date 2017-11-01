Wed November 01, 2017
World

AFP
November 1, 2017

Seven Rohingya refugees drown in BD

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Four Rohingya Muslims, a man, woman and two children, drowned when a small wooden fishing boat carrying dozens of refugees fleeing ethnic violence in Myanmar capsized off the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, police said. Residents of the coastal strip south of the Bangladesh port of Cox’s Bazar fished 37 survivors out of the water and 11 have been admitted to hospital in a critical condition, said police officer .

