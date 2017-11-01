Thai political activity ban stays for now

BANGKOK: Thailand’s military government on Tuesday said it will not yet lift a ban on political activity, despite a general election scheduled for next year and growing pressure from political parties to lift it.

The ban on political party gatherings has been in place since the military seized power in a 2014 coup but there have been growing calls from all political groups to end the ban. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha cited persistent political divisions and mud-slinging as reasons why the ban should stay. "We will not lift the ban today but don’t be frustrated," Prayuth told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

You must stop this so that everyone is at ease," Prayuth said, urging all sides to put aside their differences. Earlier this month, Prayuth said Thailand would hold a general election in November 2018 - the news was largely welcomed by investors in Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy. There has been little opposition to junta rule since 2014, partly because authorities have arrested and jailed dozens of critics.

The government had said that parties needed to wait until after the funeral of Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was cremated last week, for a decision on when normal political life will resume.