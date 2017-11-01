Ousted Catalan leader accepts new election

BRUSSELS/MADRID: Catalonia’s ousted leader Carles Puigdemont said on Tuesday he accepted the snap election called by Spain’s central government after Madrid took control of the region to block its push for independence.

Puigdemont, speaking at a news conference in Brussels, also said he was not seeking asylum in Belgium after Spain’s state prosecutor recommended charges for rebellion and sedition be brought against him.

He would return to Catalonia when given "guarantees" by the Spanish government, he said. Puigdemont’s announcement that he would accept the regional election on Dec 21 confirmed that the Madrid government had gained the upper hand in the protracted struggle over Catalonia, for now at least. Resistance to Madrid’s imposition of direct control on Catalonia failed to materialise at the start of the week and the secessionist leadership is in disarray.

Spain’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday blocked the unilateral declaration of independence made by the regional parliament on Friday, a move that gained no traction and led to its dismissal less than an hour after it was made.

"I ask the Catalan people to prepare for a long road. Democracy will be the foundation of our victory," Puigdemont said. The Spanish government has said Puigdemont was welcome to take his chances and stand in the Dec 21 election, called by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as a way to resolve the stand-off.