Ex-Trump aides charged as Russia probe accelerates

WASHINGTON: An investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election moved into a new and more perilous stage for the White House on Tuesday after three aides to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, including a former chairman, were charged.

Ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and another former Trump aide appeared in court, pleading not guilty to conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other charges after the indictments in the Russia probe were unsealed.

The pair was released on bail of $10 million and $5 million respectively and placed under house arrest. Separately, another former Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Kremlin-related contacts, according to a plea deal revealed on Monday.

The unsealed indictments were an explosive opening salvo from independent counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia probe, after months of speculation, spin and obfuscation about possible Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.

While falling short of providing a smoking gun for top-level conspiracy, the charges point to a potential pattern of senior Trump associates looking to Russia and its proxies for political and economic gain.

Manafort, 68, and Rick Gates, 45, were charged with allegedly hiding millions of dollars gleaned from work with Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party.

Papadopoulos, a former Trump foreign policy adviser, admitted he tried to hide contacts with a Moscow-linked professor who was offering "dirt" on Trump’s election rival Hillary Clinton. The revelations prompted a furious and defiant reaction from Trump, who dismissed allegations of collusion and called on Clinton to be investigated.

"Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????" Trump tweeted. "....Also, there is no collusion!" But the charges signal a dramatic new phase in Mueller’s investigation, one that holds grave peril for the Trump presidency.

Papadopoulos revealed that he informed Trump and others personally that he could organise a meeting between the then candidate and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ex-adviser told the FBI that he had been instructed by an unnamed "campaign supervisor" to meet Russian officials "off the record" if "feasible".

His contacts with Russian sources came to include Putin’s niece and the Russian ambassador in London. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested Trump did not recall "specific details of the meeting" and that Papadopoulos had only a limited role.