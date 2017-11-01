Vandeweghe beats Chinese wild card in Zhuhai

ZHUHAI, China: America’s Coco Vandeweghe beat her Chinese wild card opponent on the first day of the WTA Elite Trophy on Tuesday, bringing her a step closer to a semi-final berth.

The second seed, making her debut at the season-ending tournament, downed China’s number one player Peng Shuai 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 55 minutes at the Zhuhai Hengqin International Tennis Centre.

The 25-year-old had previously won only one match in her past four tournaments on Chinese soil.She admitted starting off “sloppy” against Peng — the oldest player in the tournament and ranked 27 in the world.

“Today was a survive and conquer kind of day, I really was playing not so well, very below average for the standard that I’m used to playing,” she told journalists after the match.“It’s a tough part of the year and a tough event... after the US Open it’s kinda, it’s, it’s rough, there’s no secret about that,” she said.

“It’s very difficult to come back emotionally, more so physically, after a Grand Slam.”Peng had got off to a good start, securing the break in the second game and holding serve to give her a 3-0 lead.

Vandeweghe broke serve in the seventh game but failed to consolidate the break, giving Peng the upper hand.But the American made a comeback in the second and third sets, losing serve just once.