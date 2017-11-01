Iqbal Qasim appointed head of cricket academy at NSK

KARACHI: At last Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim as the head of Hanif Muhammad High Performance Academy at NSK.

The National Cricket Stadium (NSK) management was busy preparing his office at the academy on Tuesday. It was stated that he would assume the charge in a couple of days.

Iqbal will go Lahore on November 7 to meet PCB high officials and discuss the plans to be executed at the academy. The academy, which had been inaugurated in December last year, will train players of Sindh and Balochistan.

The academy is already functional as women cricketers have been training there.PCB officials claim that it is a state-of-the-art academy with international level facilities.Sources in the National Stadium management said the academy had 15 rooms at the ground floor and 15 on the first. Each room has two beds, a TV or LCD, split AC, refrigerator, said an official at NSK.

The academy has an auditorium for conferences with seating arrangements for more than 60 people.The academy also has a swimming pool and a gymnasium with a number of facilities.The swimming pool will have hot water during winter. Advanced machines will be installed very soon. The players will also have the facility of sauna bath.

Informed sources said that many former cricketers were lobbying to get the job. But the former left-arm spinner, who has served PCB in different roles, managed to get the coveted seat. Some former cricketers said the PCB should have appointed someone with credentials as a qualified coach. They said that otherwise the purpose of the academy would not be served. They said PCB high-ups should remember that the academy would always be on the radar of PCB’s critics and media would be only too ready to highlight any shortcoming.