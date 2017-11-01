Sports journalists honoured

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) on Tuesday honoured some sports journalists during a function here at the Sindh Scout Headquarters.

Sindh minister for information Nasir Hussain Shah graced the ceremony, which was also attended by renowned cricket commentator Chishti Mujahid, hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, and Professor Ijaz Farooqui, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board member and former President of Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA).

The sports journalists honoured were Amjad Aziz Malik, Abdul Rasheed Shakoor and Faizan Lakhani.

Amjad was decorated with a gold medal for being elected for the second time in a row as secretary of the AIPS Asia during elections held in Islamabad early last month. He is also the first Pakistani journalist to have won the international sports journalists association (AIPS) Executive Committee seat in 2013 in Sochi.

Rasheed Shakoor, who works for BBC, has covered 100 international cricket matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Faizan of Geo TV was also honoured for covering 100 international cricket matches.

Those sports journalists who had been honoured with life achievement awards by the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) in the AIPS Asia Congress in Islamabad last month were also given souvenirs. They were Nasar Iqbal, Mansoor Ali Baig, Riazuddin and Zubair Nazir.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Nasir appreciated the services of Amjad Malik for sports journalism in Pakistan.He agreed with Amjad who said the provincial government should support sports journalists of Sindh.

Amjad said that being secretary of the AIPS Asia he would continue his efforts for the promotion of sports in Asia in general and Pakistan in particular. Chishti Mujahid advised the sports journalists to promote hockey and athletics as well.