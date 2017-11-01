Qila Lachman Singh School win Kardar Cup

KARACHI: Lahore Region’s Qila Lachman Singh School clinched Kardar Cup by thrashing Al-Fatima Academy of Karachi Region by 99 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Qila Lachman Singh School batted first and put on board 247-7 in 35 overs. Qasim Akram scored 98 off only 65 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and a six. Fahad Munir also batted well, scoring 80 with the help of 11 boundaries and three sixes off 68 balls. Fahad Ali grabbed three wickets for 54.

In their turn, Al-Fatima Academy were bundled out for 148 in 28.3 overs. Mohammad Umair top scored for the side with 30 runs. Anus Waheed captured four wickets for 31 runs. Shaheer Alvi picked two wickets for 39.

Qila Lachman Singh School pocketed Rs150,000, while Al-Fatima Academy got Rs75,000. Qasim Akram, man of the match in the final, received Rs15,000.The Best Batsman award went to Rasheed Khan of GMHS Centenial No 2 Peshawar. He scored 326 runs. Abu Bakar Akram of FG Boys Multan picked 31 scalps and claimed the Best Bowler award.

Rasheed and Abu Bakar received Rs25,000 each.Asad Ali of Mashal Model Islamabad was adjudged Boy of the Championship and received Rs50,000.

Kardar family also gave Rs200,000 to the winners. Speaking on the occasion, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said, “This is the first season of the school championship which will get better in the coming years. “We have collected a huge amount of data of the players and you will see in the next four years, the boys will represent the country,” he said.