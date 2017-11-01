Shadab, Amir move up in T20 rankings

KARACHI: A four-wicket haul in the third T20 against Sri Lanka, which marked mainstream cricket return to Pakistan and a clean sweep for host, helped dreaded pacer Mohammad Amir jump 21 places in T20I Rankings for bowlers.

Amir moved 21 places to enter top 50 bowlers at 49th position. Spinner Shadab Khan has also leaped 21 places to 40th position.Hasan Ali has also moved in the right direction — moving up 10 places to secure 63rd position.Meanwhile, player of the series and player of the final match in Lahore, Shoaib Malik jumped three places to 26th after his sparkling 24-ball 51 runs in Lahore.