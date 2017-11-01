Pakistan to take top spot in world T20 rankings if India beat NZ

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fans will be hoping that their arch-rivals India prevail in a three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand starting in New Delhi from Wednesday (today).

That’s because the Indians will do Pakistan a big favour if they beat the Black Caps as their victory will catapult the Green Shirts to the top of the ICC T20I Team Rankings.Though New Zealand are currently placed at number one spot in the rankings, Pakistan are breathing down their neck after whitewashing Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded T20I series.

New Zealand have 125 points while Pakistan have increased their tally to 124 after gaining three points from their 3-0 clean sweep against the Sri Lankans.

India are placed fifth at 116 points and can at best go to second position with a 3-0 win over New Zealand which will take them to 122 points. Pakistan will reach the top rank with their tally of 124 points in such a scenario with New Zealand slipping to 114 points and fifth position. Even a 2-1 series win for India will be enough for Pakistan to move to the top with New Zealand slipping to 121 points.

Following are the India v New Zealand series scenarios:

India win 3-0: India 122 points, New Zealand 114 points.

India win 2-1: New Zealand 121 points, India 118 points.

New Zealand win 2-1: New Zealand 126 points, India 115 points.

New Zealand win 3-0: New Zealand 132 points, India 111 points.

Meanwhile, India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah will head into the series on Wednesday as the number one bowler in the ICC T20I Player Rankings which were updated after the Pakistan-Sri Lanka and South Africa-Bangladesh series.

Bumrah, who attained a career-best third position in the ODI rankings on Monday, has regained the T20I top spot after Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim slipped one place. India captain Virat Kohli, who on Monday edged AB de Villiers to claim top ranking in ODIs, also goes into the New Zealand T20I series as the top-ranked batsman in the format.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson is the leading batsman at fourth place while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is the leading bowler in 12th position.

Meanwhile, South Africa batsman David Miller’s record-breaking 101 not out in Potchefstroom and an aggregate of 126 runs in the series has seen him move up 16 places to 22nd rank while Hashim Amla’s 88 runs have helped him gain five slots to reach seventh position. Other batsmen to move up after these two series are Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar (up 19 places to 28th) and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (up three places to 26th).