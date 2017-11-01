tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
laid to rest: Muhammad Siddique, aka Hara Saeen, founding member of Pakistan People's Party from Mozong, was laid to rest on Tuesday at Miani Sahib graveyard. A large number of party workers and noted PPP figures from Lahore, including Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Altaf Qureshiand Naveed Chaudhry attended his funeral. Hara Saeen was a renowned party figure in the area of Mozong.
