Actor discharged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE After recovery, noted TV and stage actor Javed Koddoo has been discharged from Lahore General Hospital. He remained admitted to hospital for two weeks. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir said that, following the directions of Punjab government, Koddoo was provided with best health facilities in the hospital.
LAHORE After recovery, noted TV and stage actor Javed Koddoo has been discharged from Lahore General Hospital. He remained admitted to hospital for two weeks. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir said that, following the directions of Punjab government, Koddoo was provided with best health facilities in the hospital.
Comments