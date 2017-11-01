Wed November 01, 2017
Lahore

November 1, 2017

Actor discharged

LAHORE After recovery, noted TV and stage actor Javed Koddoo has been discharged from Lahore General Hospital. He remained admitted to hospital for two weeks. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir said that, following the directions of Punjab government, Koddoo was provided with best health facilities in the hospital.

