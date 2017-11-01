LTC realigns two routes

LAHORE :Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has laid the foundation of modernized transport culture in major cities of Punjab by providing up-to-mark transport facility to the general public. According to a press release, LTC planning wing was focusing on realignment of routes to facilitate maximum commuters. In this regard, two highly occupied routes B-28 and B-33 have been realigned on commuters’ demand.

Hence realignment, monitoring of various urban routes, assessing on ground situation and ridership demand of public at various bus stops, all this endeavor is making to bring further improvement in urban transport system that is continuously on an upswing.

UK university official: Dr Anthony Manning, dean for Internationalisation, University of Kent, the United Kingdom, visited the Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday to explore the possibilities for research and academic collaboration between the two universities. He met GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of student and staff exchange, joint research projects, dual degree programmes and scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students in the UK.

scheme: The Punjab government on Tuesday has approved development scheme for irrigation sector at an estimated cost of Rs 731.398 million. The approved development scheme was construction of Head Regulator on Lala Creek at Rd. 115+000 Edge of F. North Bund, Layyah.

buildings: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar ordered completion of all buildings which are being constructed under labour and social security institutions.

He was chairing the 134th board of governors’ meeting. Commissioner PESSI, vice commissioner PESSI, medical advisor PESSI, general secretary of All Pakistan Trade Union Federation, president labour wing, vice president Pakistan Workers Federation and representatives of Health and Industry Departments participated in the meeting.