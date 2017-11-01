Punjab officers promoted

LAHORE :The Punjab government on Tuesday has reinstated an officer, promoted six officers to BS-18 and issued transfer and posting orders of some others.

According to the notification issued, Arif Mian Butt (awaiting posting) has been posted as Punjab Liquidation Board Additional Secretary. Labour & Human Resource Department Section Officer (SO) Abdul Qadeer Shami has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (DS) Schools Education.

Punjab Skill Development Project Deputy Director Sajid Ahmed Saqib has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as DS Industries. Finance and Administration, Bab-e-Pakistan Foundation Director Muhammed Salim has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as DS Schools Education. Punjab Non-Formal Education Project Assistant Director Tariq Mahmood Awan has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as DS Literacy Department. Punjab Skill Development Project Deputy Director Mukhtar Ahmed has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as DS Schools Education. Punjab Service Tribunal Registrar Muhammed Sajid Gondal has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as DG Anti-Corruption Punjab and S&GAD DS Personnel Mohammed Tariq Jamil has been promoted to BS-18 and directed to continue work on his existing post.