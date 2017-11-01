Smog persists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Smoggy weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while misty/foggy weather conditions were expected in plain areas of Punjab, particularly Lahore and Faisalabad divisions and their adjoining areas.
