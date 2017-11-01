‘Hospitals not being privatised’

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday has said neither any government hospital is being privatised nor any employee will be removed from job.

He said only management of some hospitals would be outsourced to improve service quality whereas, hospitals’ assets would be owned by the government. He stated this while talking to media persons after visiting Government Sabzazar Hospital, Multan Road. MNA Mehar Ishtiaq, CEO Health Lahore Dr Yad-ullah and Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Ashraf Shamshad were also present on the occasion.

The minister said management of Sabzazar hospital was outsourced to INDUS Hospital Trust. Sabzazar hospital consists on 60 beds while another block of 40 beds is under construction. Khawaja Imran took a round of the hospital including outdoor, emergency and triage area. He expressed satisfaction over facilities being provided at the hospital.