Two convicted of Rs6.84b fraud as case concludes after 13 years

LAHORE :Accountability Court Judge Syed Najam-ul-Hassan on Tuesday concluded a reference after 13 years and awarded five years jail term to two persons on the charges of embezzling Rs6.84 billion while purchasing land for PARCO pumps.

The court has also directed convicts LAC District Sheikhupura Asad Lali and accomplice Mian Nazeer Ahmed to pay embezzled amount of Rs6.84 billion. As per details, NAB Lahore while taking notice against embezzlement regarding purchase of land for the pumps of Rs6.84 million started inquiry and during the course of inquiry both the accused were arrested. In 2004, a reference was filed in accountability court. On 31st October, 2017, the accountability court while announcing its decision against the accused ordered to pay off the embezzlement amount Rs6.84 million and also ordered imprisonment to both the accused for five years.

Plea against tax amnesty scheme dismissed: Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging tax amnesty scheme passed by the parliament in 2016 specifically for the traders’ class.

The judge held that the tax amnesty scheme was not discriminatory. The judge also held that this was a reformist measure on part of the government to bring traders in the tax net. Petitioner counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that this tax amnesty scheme for traders had been passed by the parliament through Income Tax Amendment Act 2016, which was discriminatory.

He asserted that through this amnesty scheme, traders had been given exemption from audit as well as from filing wealth statement till 2018. He argued that these traders had also been exempted from paying taxes for the past 10 years, which was discriminatory. He said that instead of bringing structural reforms, the federal board of revenue was giving cushion to these traders and therefore other classes like lawyers and doctors should also be facilitated. He argued that this amnesty scheme has been granted to provide a cushion to the traders for converting their black money into white. He pleaded that criminal prosecution should be initiated against these traders who did not pay tax for the past 10 years. He requested that this tax amnesty scheme be declared unconstitutional. The counsel of federal board and deputy attorney general opposed the petition by arguing that tax amnesty scheme was brought exclusively for traders to widen the tax net.