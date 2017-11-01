LDA earns Rs2.14b through auction

LAHORE :Lahore Development Authority has earned Rs 2.14 billion through auction of 11 plots on Tuesday. The auction was held at LDA Community Centre, 239-A, New Muslim Town.

Officials said maximum bid was offered for commercial plot No 6 (Corner), of Finance and Trade Centre, M.A. Johar Town, measuring 13 kanals, 03 marla and 183 sq ft. It was auctioned against Rs 1.0051 billion.

In other bids, maximum bid was offered for commercial plot No 96 (corner), situated at Civic Centre Sabazazr, measuring 11.80 marla. It was auctioned against Rs. 37.76 million.

Commercial plots of Johar Town, Sabazazar, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Gujjar Pura as well as residential plots of Johar Town and Model Town (extension) were offered for auction. 25 bidders participated in the auction. The participants had deposited earnest money in the form of pay orders of requisite amount for this purpose.

A close competition among the bidders was observed at this auction as the competitors enthusiastically offered their bids. Per marla base price of the plots had been estimated by the approved evaluators of the bankers association of Pakistan.

Members of the auction committee of LDA including Director Town Planning Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Directors Estate Management Muhammad Nauman Khan, Khawaja Touqueer Hassan, Abdul Sattar Khan and Usman Ghani, Directors Land Development Muhammad Muzam Rasheed and Muhammad Rashid, Director Finance Ali Shahzad, as well as other officers supervised