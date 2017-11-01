32 properties in illegal business use on Upper Mall

LAHORE :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has identified 32 properties in a posh locality, including a motel, office of a renowned NGO and premises of a foreign language institute for carrying out illegal commercial activities, which is causing over Rs150 million loss to the national exchequer annually.

Sources in LDA’s Commercialisation Wing revealed that notices were served at the premises of these 32 properties, which are being used for commercial purposes for the past many years but no tax or commercialisation fees were paid by them to LDA.

All these 32 properties are situated at internal roads of Upper Mall, one of the posh localities of the provincial metropolis. Recently, LDA officials carried out a detailed survey of the area and identified a total of 69 properties out of which 32 were found carrying out commercial activities illegally.

“It is here informed that conversion of the cited property for commercial use/activity is not conforming to its inherently residential nature and is thus, illegal, unauthorised and in contravention of the provisions of LDA Act, 1975,” the notice says. It adds, “That using/establishing any commercial activity without prior permission of the authority is a cognisable offence under section 35 of the LDA Act and is punishable through imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or fine or both.”

Through the notice, LDA officials directed immediate discontinuation of illegal commercial use/activity at the said property and restore the original/residential use of the property within seven days of issuance of this notice, failing which may cause initiation of punitive action under Section 40 (2) of LDA Act.

“In case the subject cited property was commercialised earlier by any authority under any law being in force at that time, then you are requested to provide copies of the relevant documents within the stipulated period,” the notice concluded.

Complete list of 32 illegal commercial properties as prepared by LDA’s Commercialisation Wing and is available with The News revealed at plot No 1-7C a car parking is operating and a consultancy is operating at plot 27. Office of a renowned NGO is established at plot 27-A, a cable office is operating at plot No 8. As per the list, plot 14-C is occupied by a company, plot 289-A by a property dealer, plot 294-A by a renowned school and plot No 321 by a lawyer.

As per the list, 7 Star motel is established at plot 223-A, an academy at plot 227, private company’s office at plot 239, a school at plot No 166, a printing press factory at plot No 144 and a medicine company office at plot No 140-A.

The list also revealed that a language academy is operating at plot 156-C-1 while a centre is established at plot 155. It said office of a media group is at plot 9-C, a leather factory at plot 9, another academy at plot 259-B, a private school at plot 111, another private school at plot 159 and a bank office at plot 208.

As per the list, offices of different private companies are operating at plot 272-A, 105-A, 175-A, 134-A, 179-A, 156-C, 225 and 258. Talking with The News, LDA’s Director Commercialisation Iqbal Farid said that at least Rs150 million of commercialisation tax is being evaded annually by these 32 properties. He said LDA is collecting data about many other localities where corporate offices are being operated secretly and without paying commercialisation fees to LDA. He said LDA Director General has given a zero-tolerance policy in this regard and properties of all those who didn’t pay commercialisation fee will be sealed very soon, he concluded.