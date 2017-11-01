Poisonous food kills woman, two others hospitalised

A woman died and two others fell unconscious after consuming poisonous food in the city’s Korangi, police said on Tuesday.

Awami Colony police Head Mohrir (HM) Tassawar Hayat said the incident took place at a house near Bagh-e-Korangi and identified the deceased as 32-year-old Ishrat Arif. The two people hospitalised were her sister-in-law, Sharfun Nisa, and a 19-year-old boy, Javed Rahat.

SHO Nasir Mehmood said the police was called in by the deceased’s son, Sohail, when he returned home from night duty. All three were shifted them to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced Ishrat dead on arrival, while the other two remain under treatment.

An MLO performed Ishrat’s autopsy and had sent samples for chemical examination. SHO Mehmood said the victims’ relatives had told the police that the three had consumed mixed pulses and zucchini for lunch and dinner. The police had collected samples of the food and they were also sent for lab examinations.