Hitmen, kidnappers among nine held

The Sindh Rangers arrested nine suspects, including activists of a political party, during different raids on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said Zaheer Ahmed and Hamid alias Mamo were shifted to the Rangers headquarters after the arrest from Khwaja Ajmir Nagri. The arrested suspects were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and involved in target killings, extortion, aerial firing during strike calls, forcible closure of shops, torching vehicles and other crimes, he said.

During a raid in Ittehad Town, four suspects were nabbed and they were later identified as Faisal, Mohammed Hafeez, Alla Ditta and Mohammed Irfan, he added. The spokesman said they were involved in kidnapping of minors and youngsters and also named in murder cases.

The paramilitary force also rounded three suspects from Ittehad Town and Nazimabad areas, he said, adding that they were identified as Asif Jadoon, Mohammed Kashif alias Masood and Mohammed Hussain. The suspects were involved in armed robberies, street crime and pick pocketing, he added. Those arrested were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.