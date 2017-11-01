After 21 years, man gets death sentence for minor’s rape, murder

A court on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to a man for the rape and murder of a minor girl in a 21-year-old case, while another accused still remains at large.

The prosecution, as per the judge of the Additional District and Sessions Court (Malir), had managed to establish that the convict, Mohammad Sabir, and his absconding accomplice, Mohammad Zahoor, had raped and killed a 12-year-old girl, Fauzia, in 1996. Zahoor had kidnapped the girl in 1995 from Bahawalpur and handed her over to Sabir in Karachi. The former returned to Bahawalpur.

In fact, Zahoor pretended to be a well-wisher of Fauzia’s family and acted as if he was helping them in recovering the child. However, he secretly came to Karachi after a year and raped the minor girl before she was murdered. The police had managed to apprehend Sabir but Zahoor still remains at large. The court sentenced Sabir to death and ordered the police to arrest Zahoor.

Four acquitted

An ATC acquitted four men accused of possessing illegal weapons, drugs and explosive materials. ATC-VIII Judge Javed Ahmed Kario observed that the prosecution had failed to prove any charges against the four men, namely Muhammad Sultan, Uzair Ali, Bilal Ahmed and Muhammad Tanveer.

The prosecution maintained that they were arrested on March 3, 2016, after a police encounter, while two of their accomplices, Syed Fahad Hussain Naqvi and Mustafa Rehman, had been killed. The court was told that they were arrested in the limits of the Garden police and were associated with Lyari gangs. However, the defence lawyer, Khurram Abbas, established that his client, Muhammad Sultan, was arrested from his house and no police encounter had ever occurred.

Perween Rahman murder case

An ATC remanded back an alleged member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Amjad Hussain, to the central prison. The suspect has been arrested for involvement in the Perween Rahman murder case. The court directed the investigation officer to submit a charge sheet against Hussain without delay.