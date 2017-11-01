Man arrested for attempting to rape polio worker

A man was arrested by the Landhi police on Tuesday after a polio worker registered a complaint against him of attempting to rape her.

In her statement to the Korangi Industrial Area police, the polio worker, Sumaira Kamran, maintained that she was administering polio vaccine in the area when she came upon the house of the perpetrator, Sharafat Khan, in Street 1 of KIA.

Talking to The News, Landhi Division SP Arif Aslam Rao said the woman came to the KIA police station to register a case of sexual assault. The police registered a case and arrested Khan, he added.

She told the police that the man had let her in but on realising there was no one inside the house, she immediately made for the door. However, she narrated that Khan grabbed her, covering her mouth with one hand and placing a knife on her neck with the other, said the police official.

“Sumaira said the man threatened to take her life if she called out for help and that he tried to drag her to a room to rape her but she managed to escape,” the SP stated, adding that a knife was also found in Khan’s possession. Khan was booked in FIR No 829/17 under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).