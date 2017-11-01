With his deputy in the rival camp, mayor faces a divided house

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s City Council session on Tuesday was put off for an indefinite period amid intense sloganeering for and against Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

The session lasted for just around 10 minutes and all the council members managed to achieve during the period was passing a resolution approving the imprest (form of financial system) account for the Electrical Mechanical Department and offering prayers for the deceased father of District Malir council members Haji Ismail and Sher Syed.

The session had been convened two days after Deputy Mayor Arshad Abdullah Vohra quit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and defected to the Pak Sarzameen Party. Accorded a warm welcome on his arrival, Mayor Akhtar was soon the target of opposition members’ chants accusing him of corruption. The sloganeering intensified as MQM-P members retaliated with chants in favour of the city mayor.

Media talk

Addressing the media following the ruckus, Akhtar said the city council stood strengthened and united.

In reference to Vohra’s allegation of the civic administration having failed to alleviate sufferings of city’s residents despite having ample resources, the mayor stated that the question of success or failure will arise only after one gets due powers and authority as per the Sindh Local Government Ordinance, 2013, and Article 140-A (concerning provincial local government set up) of the constitution.

“The budget we received for Karachi will be utilised in a proper manner.” According to Akhtar, Tuesday’s session had only one point to discuss and that resolution was passed with majority votes, and that nothing else was to be discussed.

“Those who want to introduce a no-confidence motion should know that we will not surrender but will definitely face such moves,” he said.

He advised Opposition members to read up on the concerned laws and rules or at least hire services of legal advisers. Responding to a query about the deputy mayor, Akhtar said he is still like his brother and did what he thought was best for him.

He decried a shortage of experienced and senior officers at KMC – of the four senior officers suspended by the government, only one was recently reinstated. The city mayor said he has limited monetary powers and cannot initiate projects costing more than Rs20 million. Despite being deprived of key departments, all out efforts would be made to make available departments functional and increase KMC’s revenue, he added.