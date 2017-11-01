Extension in returns filing date urged

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the ministry of finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing income tax returns at least till December 31, as there is a huge decline in the number of filers, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid and vice president Zeshan Khalil said that the business community always wanted to perform its national obligations, but due to the problems in the FBR IRIS system, a large number of businessmen could not file their returns within the given timeframe.